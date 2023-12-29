Janesville kicks off the new year with a variety of community events

Numerous events are taking place in Janesville to kick of the new year.
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the snowy weather kicks in, some may be looking for fun new ways to begin the 2024 year. Janesville will be hosting a series of community events for those of all ages.

On Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m., individuals can head over to the Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC) to witness Improv Night with Steadily Improv’ing. Those who arrive early may have the opportunity to pitch story ideas and help create the flow of the comedy show. Every show is different and audience members can expect a great amount of entertainment.

Later that night, individuals can attend the Candlelight Hike from 6-8 p.m. at the Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab (JSOL). This outdoor event allows visitors to walk on the trails and be able to see wildlife during the evening. Following the hike, community members can expect to find hot chocolate and a bonfire.

The Show Me Reptile Show & Pet Expo on Jan. 14 provides the opportunity to hold and see snakes, lizards, geckos, and other reptiles. Owners of these animals can find supplies and food for their creatures as well. The event will take place at the Janesville Conference Center from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The series concludes with the 9-5 Musical at JPAC on Jan. 26-28 and Feb. 2-4. The show, which has music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, includes accessibility features on the following nights:

  • ASL Interpretation on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.
  • Audio Description on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after a stop on third down during...
Packers CB Jaire Alexander suspended after coin toss incident

Latest News

A white Christmas came just a few days late for parts of southern Wisconsin. With all the...
Madison plows remain prepared despite quiet winter
DeForest Police Department is searching for an individual who allegedly attempted to steal...
DeForest Police searching for person who tried to steal from cars
The Madison Streets Division started plowing as early as 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
Madison plows remain prepared despite quiet winter
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family