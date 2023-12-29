As Journey Mental Health Center closes in Portage, Pauquette plans to hire their staff

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - After Columbia County announces it’s changing where and who provides their mental health services, Pauquette Center’s leadership said they plan to hire anyone who works at the facility that’s closing.

WMTV 15 News broke the story on Thursday that Journey Mental Health is closing its Portage mental health clinic in January. According to Journey’s chief clinical officer, their contract with Columbia County could not reach a deal for the non-profit to continue providing services to residents.

The County will now partner with a different local mental health company called The Pauquette Center for Psychological Services.

Paquette President Dr. Thomas Hayes said they previously ran the Columbia County Community Services Program (CSP) until Journey came into the picture in 2008.

Pauquette Center will be new home to county program
Pauquette Center will be new home to county program(Marcus Aarsvold)

He said Pauquette’s team is ready to run the program again and that they’ll hire anyone who wants to make the transition from Journey to their facility.

”We will take on as many Journey folks that want to jump over,” Dr. Hayes said. “Our dedication is the same as Columbia County’s and the same as Journey’s, whatever hiccups there are in the transition, it won’t affect the clients.”

Dr. Hayes said they are re-organizing to add office space to their building and that recent telehealth prominence will make the transition easy for clients depending on county-wide psychological care.

”The folks that have had a lot of contact with them or at least been spearheading the program, they hopefully will stay in place and we’ve got a month to figure out how to make it work!” he said.

Dr. Hayes said pricing, medications and even staff should remain mostly the same for clients who’ve used Journey’s previous services in Columbia County.

Journey will close it’s office on January 31, 2024.

