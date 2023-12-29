Madison plows remain prepared despite quiet winter

A white Christmas came just a few days late for parts of southern Wisconsin. With all the snow, it felt much more like winter in Madison.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Although there hasn’t been much of the white stuff this winter, the City of Madison’s Streets Division said they’re prepared if that trend doesn’t continue.

“Got to think of this as a like it’s a baseball season, right?” Madison Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said. “We haven’t hit the All-Star break yet. We got a long way to go.”

Thirty-two trucks were out treating the city’s salt routes much of the day. The routes cover about 800 miles of roads.

Despite a quiet season, the post-holiday snow gave the Streets Division a chance to use its new salt barn near the city’s west side.

“The winter operations is some of our highest and best work here at the streets division because it’s such a public safety need for our community,” Johnson said. “This building makes those operation, so this improves that best work that we do.”

If Thursday’s snow is any indication of what’s to come, Johnson said the Streets Division is ready for a late winter push.

“Just a couple years ago, we’ve had a relatively mild winter where, or mild feeling, winter in December,” Johnson said. “Then it got to around mid-January and things turned where it felt like it snowed every weekend.”

To get the latest plowing updates in Madison, you can click here.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

