MPD: Teen arrested after dropping gun at Madison mall

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A dropped handgun at East Towne Mall on Thursday afternoon led to the arrest of a Madison teenager, the city’s police department reported.

According to its statement, officers were called to the Dick’s Sporting Goods location at the mall around 3 p.m. after a report that an individual dropped the gun as he was leaving the store. In addition, the caller alleged the person “was acting unusually” prior to walking out.

Officers found the suspect at another nearby store and confronted him, the Madison Police Department report explained. It indicated the individual was not cooperative and reached toward his right hip. He is accused of running off as officers demanded he show his hands and surrender.

A 19-year-old Madison man was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, after allegedly dropping a...
A 19-year-old Madison man was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, after allegedly dropping a handgun as he was leaving the Dick's Sporting Goods store at East Towne Mall, and later running from MPD officers. MPD released pictures of the gun as well as the place where it was located.(Madison Police Dept.)

The suspect allegedly threw away the weapon as he ran, and a picture released by the police department shows a gun laying right next to a sidewalk outside an unidentified shop. Officers ended up catching up to the 19-year-old who was then booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after a stop on third down during...
Packers CB Jaire Alexander suspended after coin toss incident

Latest News

The Madison Police Department says this happened just after 8:30 p.m. on East Mifflin Street...
Car crashes into porch of Madison home
Car vs. house on S. Park St.
Madison house damaged after car crashes through wall; two arrested
Attorneys representing the GOP legislators filed a motion with the court Thursday saying they...
GOP lawmakers ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider redistricting ruling, schedule for new maps
Early risers attend Barre3 Madison's Signature 60 minute class ahead of the 2024 new year.
Getting a head start on your New Year’s Resolutions