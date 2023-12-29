MPD: Teen arrested after dropping gun at Madison mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A dropped handgun at East Towne Mall on Thursday afternoon led to the arrest of a Madison teenager, the city’s police department reported.

According to its statement, officers were called to the Dick’s Sporting Goods location at the mall around 3 p.m. after a report that an individual dropped the gun as he was leaving the store. In addition, the caller alleged the person “was acting unusually” prior to walking out.

Officers found the suspect at another nearby store and confronted him, the Madison Police Department report explained. It indicated the individual was not cooperative and reached toward his right hip. He is accused of running off as officers demanded he show his hands and surrender.

A 19-year-old Madison man was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, after allegedly dropping a handgun as he was leaving the Dick's Sporting Goods store at East Towne Mall, and later running from MPD officers. MPD released pictures of the gun as well as the place where it was located. (Madison Police Dept.)

The suspect allegedly threw away the weapon as he ran, and a picture released by the police department shows a gun laying right next to a sidewalk outside an unidentified shop. Officers ended up catching up to the 19-year-old who was then booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer.

