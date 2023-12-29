Portage mental health center to close

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Journey Mental Health Center will close in January as Columbia County moves its mental health services to a different provider in Portage.

Columbia County Community Support Program (CSP) is a countywide 24-hour service for people living with mental health illnesses like schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorder.

According to Columbia County Division Administrator of Behavioral Health Stephanie Nickel, the county and Journey Mental Health ended their contract to continue CSP.

The county will move CSP services to a different psychological services provider called The Pauquette Center on 2901 Hunters Trail.

Journey’s Chief Clinical Officer Nichole Wright said the decision to part ways came down to money and sent the following statement to WMTV 15 News:

“Journey Mental Health Center’s contract with Colombia County for Community Support Program (CSP) services will end on January 31, 2024. Proposals for an extension of the agreement were made by both parties, but no agreement could be reached on a longer-term basis that was fiscally sustainable for Journey.

The Pauquette Center has been identified as the new provider of CSP services for Columbia County. Journey is working with Colombia County and the Pauquette Center to minimize any service disruption during this transition.

Providing mental health services in Columbia County has been a profound privilege for Journey Mental Health Center. We’ve had the honor of assisting many individuals and families and we’re deeply grateful for the trust they have placed in us.”

Journey’s facility in Portage will close on January 31, 2024.

Both the non-profit and county said they will work together to make the transition to The Paquette Center smooth.

