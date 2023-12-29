Sunshine Will Return for the Afternoon

A Little more snow possible this weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Above Average Highs Today
  • A Few Snow Showers Sunday Morning
  • A Little Cooler By the New Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ll see clouds in a few snow showers and flurries to start off the morning. Low pressure continues to exit to the east of here in just a little bit of residual moisture is hanging around southern Wisconsin.

As drier air makes its way in from the northwest, the clouds will break and we get into afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be on the mild side once again with highs expected in the upper 30s by this afternoon.

Quiet weather is expected Saturday with some sunshine. Snow chances return Sunday morning.
Quiet weather is expected Saturday with some sunshine. Snow chances return Sunday morning.(wmtv)
What’s Coming Up...

Weak high-pressure will be in control tomorrow. Partly sunny skies are expected.

Another disturbance will make its way in for the second half of the weekend bringing increasing probabilities of precipitation. Looks like we will pick up some snow showers and flurries Sunday morning and then dry weather is expected Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night. 

Looking Ahead...

Some sunshine will return for New Year’s Day but cooler temperatures are on the way as well. High temperatures to start off the new year will be in the lower 30s. It does look dry into the middle part of next week.

