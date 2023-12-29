Suspect caught after 100 mph chase in Monroe Co., Sheriff’s Office says

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) – A police chase hit triple-digit speeds overnight before being cut off, the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office reported, but just because the deputy backed off, that did not mean the suspect got away. In fact, he was still captured just minutes later.

The Sheriff’s Office statement indicated the deputy reported seeing the suspect commit multiple traffic violations shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday and tried to stop him along Hwy. 16, west of Sparta. The 39-year-old Tomah man opted instead to hit the gas and he allegedly topped 100 mph as he fled. The pursuit lasted a little more than three miles before the deputy broke it off on Co. Hwy. BC.

The chase was over. However, the hunt for the suspect did not stop there. More deputies, as well as Sparta police officers and Wisconsin State Troopers, all descended on the area and authorities spotted the driver just a couple miles away, at the other end of Co. Hwy. BC about ten minutes later, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This time, he stopped and was taken into custody without incident, the statement continued. The suspect was booked on operating while intoxicated (4th offense), fleeing and eluding an officer, and reckless driving.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after a stop on third down during...
Packers CB Jaire Alexander suspended after coin toss incident

Latest News

Car found crashed in front yard of home.
Car crashes into porch of Madison home
Quiet weather is expected Saturday with some sunshine. Snow chances return Sunday morning.
Sunshine Will Return for the Afternoon
No one was injured.
Madison house unsafe after car crashes through wall
Car vs. house on S. Park St.
Madison house damaged after car crashes through wall
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop Thursday...
Complaint: Deputy thrown up to 200′ during chase near Wisconsin Heights H.S.