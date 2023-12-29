Suspect caught after 100 mph chase in Monroe Co., Sheriff’s Office says

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) – A police chase hit triple-digit speeds overnight before being cut off, the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office reported, but just because the deputy backed off, that did not mean the suspect got away. In fact, he was still captured just minutes later.

The Sheriff’s Office statement indicated the deputy reported seeing the suspect commit multiple traffic violations shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday and tried to stop him along Hwy. 16, west of Sparta. The 39-year-old Tomah man opted instead to hit the gas and he allegedly topped 100 mph as he fled. The pursuit lasted a little more than three miles before the deputy broke it off on Co. Hwy. BC.

The chase was over. However, the hunt for the suspect did not stop there. More deputies, as well as Sparta police officers and Wisconsin State Troopers, all descended on the area and authorities spotted the driver just a couple miles away, at the other end of Co. Hwy. BC about ten minutes later, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This time, he stopped and was taken into custody without incident, the statement continued. The suspect was booked on operating while intoxicated (4th offense), fleeing and eluding an officer, and reckless driving.

