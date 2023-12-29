‘We don’t play,’ Monona police chief warns criminals after two chases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona’s police chief is issuing a stern warning to those committing crimes in his city, as his officers engaged in two chases within the past 24 hours.

“We are a reasonable and respectful crew. But to quote an old street term… ‘We don’t play’ when it comes to doing our job,” Chief Brian Chaney said. “Stop endangering the community. Stop running from the police. Stop breaking the law.”

Chief Chaney explained Friday that Monona Police Department is still looking for a suspect in a chase that happened around 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers were searching for a driver after the person almost hit a Dane County deputy head-on, the chief’s report indicated. A firearm was also allegedly pulled out of the same vehicle during another traffic complaint.

Monona officers chased the vehicle as it entered the city and headed eastbound on Highway 12 to Highway 51, where speeds of up to 87 mph were reached. Chief Chaney’s statement detailed the chase as it continued down E. Broadway, near Agriculture Drive and by Pflaum Road before the officers stopped pursuing the driver on Mustang Way, near Vondron Road.

Chief Chaney continued, saying the vehicle was later found abandoned on Ruby Court, in the City of Madison. There are no reports of anyone who was hurt or any damage.

The second pursuit was sparked while a Monona Police Dept. sergeant was monitoring traffic around 1:30 a.m. Friday, on Highway 51, and saw a driver allegedly speeding well over the limit.

The sergeant tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver hit the gas and continued to Highway 12. Chief Chaney said “in textbook fashion,” another officer was positioned ahead of the chase and threw down a tire deflation device on the highway near Monona Drive.

The Monona Police Dept. arrest a driver following a chase on Hwy. 12, on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (Monona Police Dept.)

Authorities took the driver into custody near Rimrock Road, with assistance from Dane County deputies and Madison Police Department. Chief Chaney also reported that officers discovered illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

The 41-year-old suspect faces charges of eluding, operating after revocation and bail jumping. Chief Chaney’s report indicated charges will be referred for possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of MDMA.

“To those who continue to commit acts of violence and sell dangerous drugs in our community, you have my commitment that MOPD will hold you accountable,” Chief Chaney said.

The Madison man was out on bail at the time of the pursuit for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of cocaine.

