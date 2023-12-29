We still need your help to reach our Share Your Holidays goal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We still need your help to reach our goal of 5.5 million meals in the WMTV 15 Share Your Holidays campaign.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin Donor Relations Officer Anna Spiekerman thanked everyone who has donated so far and said the need to help feed people in south central Wisconsin is even higher this year.

“We’ve increased the goal this year over last year, so this year it’s 5.5 million meals,” Spiekerman said. “We had to do that because we’re seeing an increased need across all 16 counties that we serve. So we decided it’s time to step up and increase that goal.”

After the Sort-A-Thon and Phone-A-Thon earlier this month, we revealed 3,646,066 meals had been raised so far!

For every $10 donated, Second Harvest can provide up to 25 meals for those facing food insecurity.

You can donate online.

The final meal count will be revealed in January live during our 6 p.m. newscast.

