All-female crew officiates girls high school basketball tournament at Oregon High School

Oregon High School held a girls basketball tournament officiated by all-female referees.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Something you don’t see very often happened during a girls’ basketball tournament hosted by Oregon High School on Thursday and Friday.

While many focus on the winners and losers, there’s one team setting an example: the team of referees.

The tournament featured an all-female officiating crew. The three women referees hope it’s the start of a new trend.

“It’s getting a lot better being a female official,” referee Sue Caldwell said. “You are getting noticed, so I think it’s great.”

While it’s the school’s first year running the tournament, it’s a first for the 18-year-veteran Caldwell to officiate games alongside an all-female crew.

“A lot of times the females get overlooked, so it’s great that we have that many to fill the games,” Caldwell said.

Oregon High School’s assistant athletic director Dave Jameson was behind the idea of having the tournament officiated by all-female refs.

“When I sent out some emails to the groups and I said, ‘Would you be interested? I’m trying to get all female officials to cover all the games,” they were like, every single one of them spot on, ‘I’ll be there,’” Jameson said.

Caldwell was among those to say, “I’ll be there,” taking on the opportunity with open arms. She hopes it will encourage more females to become referees.

“It’s a struggle at first, but once you stick to it and get mentors and get into association, it’s fun,” Caldwell said.

Jameson, a 40-year referee himself, believes the officiating crew may have set a new precedent, at least in the Madison area.

“I’m pretty confident that in this general Dane County and outline areas of counties, I really don’t think this has ever happened,” Jameson said.

Although the tournament is over, Jameson wants to see more all-female officiating crews across high school sports.

