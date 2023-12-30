Another round of snow tonight

Partly cloudy, mid-30s today

Scattered snow Sunday morning

Sunny, highs near freezing on New Year’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the second warmest December on record in Madison, we’ll be ending the month (and the year) on a slightly more seasonable note. Highs will be in the 30s this weekend, getting a bit cooler behind our next system that moves through tonight. With that will come a chance for scattered snow into the morning hours of Sunday.

If you have any plans to be on the roads tomorrow morning, they may be snow-covered at times and there could be a few slick spots. Travel will improve through the day as the snow moves out by noon, so any evening plans for New Year’s Eve should be good to go.

What’s Coming Up...

Saturday starts off with sunshine, with clouds beginning to increase during the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s for most of this afternoon, with a light southwesterly breeze.

Clouds continue to build in overnight, with lows in the mid and upper 30s by early Sunday morning. Snow will begin to move in from the north after 3 AM, and continue through the early morning hours of Sunday. By around 9 AM, most of the snow will be in our eastern counties and will continue to push east through midday. This is a quick hit of snow but many of us could see around an inch or two by the time the snow stops falling.

The rest of Sunday will be dry and cloudy, with highs in the lower 30s. There will be a brisk wind out of the north at 10-15 mph which will keep wind chills a bit cooler. Temperatures will fall through the 30s and into the upper 20s by the time the clock hits midnight to ring in the new year.

Looking Ahead...

2024 will begin with sunshine and some cool temperatures. Temps will be in the lower 20s and upper teens Monday morning, warming to near freezing during the afternoon. This will definitely feel cooler than what we’ve grown used to, but isn’t too bad for early January. Highs will be a bit warmer on Tuesday before cooling back around 30° through the rest of the week. The first week of the year is looking dry and quiet.

I do want to give you the First Alert on a system that we’ll be watching for the start of the following week (Jan 8-10). Depending on the track the system takes, it could bring rain or snow to southern Wisconsin. That’s something we’ll be watching closely over the coming days.

