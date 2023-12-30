Badgers' OC Longo prepares to say goodbye to QB Mordecai

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) will play no. 13. LSU Tigers (9-3) in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday in Tampa, Fla. Since it is the final game of the year, fans and coaches alike will have to say goodbye to some guys, including transfer senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Mordecai represents the beginning of the Luke Fickell era, a splashy transfer to run Phil Longo’s air raid offense in Fickell’s first year.

All year, other players and Fickell praised Mordecai’s toughness and leadership. The quarterback’s tenacity and competitiveness came up in seemingly every press conference with Fickell, who waxed poetic about Mordecai’s grit.

“Woulda, coulda, shoulda” might be the best way to describe Mordecai’s 2023 season, which was marred by a broken hand. Three of the Badgers’ five losses came with him injured and two of those games were very “winnable.”

Mordecai is 6-2 in his time as a starter and for Longo, he’ll miss Mordecai as both a person and quarterback.

“I am appreciating, I am trying to enjoy every day that I’ve got with him because I know on Monday that will be his last one,” Longo said on Thursday. “I just appreciate him as a person. I appreciate him as a warrior. Coaches throw that word around a lot, but he is on of the toughest quarterbacks I’ve ever coached from a mental standpoint and a physical standpoint. He’s been that way since the day he got here. It’s 100% sincerely who and what he is. That’s what we were looking for in our quarterback and we got it. The only regret that I have is that he was injured.”

Wisconsin and LSU will play on January 1 at 11:00 a.m.

