Badgers' OC Longo prepares to say goodbye to QB Mordecai

By Meredith Anderson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) will play no. 13. LSU Tigers (9-3) in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday in Tampa, Fla. Since it is the final game of the year, fans and coaches alike will have to say goodbye to some guys, including transfer senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Mordecai represents the beginning of the Luke Fickell era, a splashy transfer to run Phil Longo’s air raid offense in Fickell’s first year.

All year, other players and Fickell praised Mordecai’s toughness and leadership. The quarterback’s tenacity and competitiveness came up in seemingly every press conference with Fickell, who waxed poetic about Mordecai’s grit.

“Woulda, coulda, shoulda” might be the best way to describe Mordecai’s 2023 season, which was marred by a broken hand. Three of the Badgers’ five losses came with him injured and two of those games were very “winnable.”

Mordecai is 6-2 in his time as a starter and for Longo, he’ll miss Mordecai as both a person and quarterback.

“I am appreciating, I am trying to enjoy every day that I’ve got with him because I know on Monday that will be his last one,” Longo said on Thursday. “I just appreciate him as a person. I appreciate him as a warrior. Coaches throw that word around a lot, but he is on of the toughest quarterbacks I’ve ever coached from a mental standpoint and a physical standpoint. He’s been that way since the day he got here. It’s 100% sincerely who and what he is. That’s what we were looking for in our quarterback and we got it. The only regret that I have is that he was injured.”

Wisconsin and LSU will play on January 1 at 11:00 a.m.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after a stop on third down during...
Packers CB Jaire Alexander suspended after coin toss incident

Latest News

The Badgers celebrate a sweep of Michigan.
Tassy’s hat trick good for Badgers’ Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off Championship win
The Badgers celebrate a sweep of Michigan.
No. 6 Badger men’s hockey preps for Fiserv Forum series
Wisconsin football boards buses to head to the flight to the airport for the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Badger football leave for Tampa
Wisconsin's John Blackwell (25) against Chicago State's A.J. Neal (10) during the second half...
Badgers rise to no. 23; Florida Atlantic hits highest ranking in AP men’s hoops poll