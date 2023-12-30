City of Madison prepping for snow tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow in the forecast overnight into Sunday, the City of Madison is prepared to plow.

The city released an update explaining street crews will be out overnight Saturday to plow. The crews will continue to salt and plow for the duration of the storm.

Madison has designated plowing routes, so all streets are plowed only one there is more than three inches of snow. Saturday night’s total is expected to hit an inch or two.

The total salting and plowing routes add to 778 miles of road, the city explained.

Officials are also encouraging drivers to be extra careful, preparing for slippery streets and falling snow.

