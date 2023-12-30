Crash on WIS 16 and I-39 interchange area, Columbia Co.

Columbia Co. crash
Columbia Co. crash(WiDOT)
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash occurred early morning Saturday at 8 a.m. in Columbia Co. near Portage.

The incident took place on WIS 16 and I-39 interchange area. The left lane at WIS 16 on both NB/SN I-39 is currently closed.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding what caused the incident and if anyone has been injured.

State Patrol Deforest verified that the scene is currently active.

