Crash on WIS 16 and I-39 interchange area, Columbia Co.

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash occurred early morning Saturday at 8 a.m. in Columbia Co. near Portage.

The incident took place on WIS 16 and I-39 interchange area. The left lane at WIS 16 on both NB/SN I-39 is currently closed.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding what caused the incident and if anyone has been injured.

State Patrol Deforest verified that the scene is currently active.

