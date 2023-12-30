Joe Gow speaks up after termination, considers legal action

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow speaks up for the first time since the Board of Regents voted in a closed session on Wednesday to fire him.

Gow said the board fired him because they were uncomfortable with him and his wife producing and appearing in pornographic videos.

University President Jay Rothman said in part ‘specific conduct by Doctor Gow’ subjected the university to ‘significant reputational harm.’

Gow said he doesn’t see why producing adult content is an issue. He also said the regents never told him what policy he violated, and he was never allowed to present his case.

“We are making videos that are not violent. They’re not exploitative. They’re a married couple. When I was appointed chancellor, I did sign an employment agreement, but it didn’t say anything about a code of conduct or morality or anything like that. It did say ‘set a good example.’ And I think that what I’m doing with my wife is setting a good example regarding freedom of expression and free speech,” Gow said.

Gow also said he never mentioned UW-La Crosse or his role at the university in any of the videos and the firing violated his free speech rights. He is considering legal action.

