Madison Memorial wins Culver's Classic

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Memorial beat Madison West 4-3 at the Madison Ice Arena on Friday.

Milo Boyle scored a goal in the second period for the Spartans and James Beyler added another second period goal for the Regents.

The Spartans will play Beloit Memorial at 7:30 p.m. and the Regents will play at Arrowhead at 7:45 p.m. Both of those games are on Tuesday, January 4.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after a stop on third down during...
Packers CB Jaire Alexander suspended after coin toss incident

Latest News

The Badgers celebrate a sweep of Michigan.
Tassy’s hat trick good for Badgers’ Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off Championship win
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 34, leads Bucks to a 119-111 win over the Cavaliers
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass the ball while defended by...
Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks pull away from short-handed Nets for 144-122 win
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after a stop on third down during...
Packers CB Jaire Alexander suspended after coin toss incident
The Badgers celebrate a sweep of Michigan.
No. 6 Badger men’s hockey preps for Fiserv Forum series