Madison Memorial wins Culver's Classic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Memorial beat Madison West 4-3 at the Madison Ice Arena on Friday.

Milo Boyle scored a goal in the second period for the Spartans and James Beyler added another second period goal for the Regents.

The Spartans will play Beloit Memorial at 7:30 p.m. and the Regents will play at Arrowhead at 7:45 p.m. Both of those games are on Tuesday, January 4.

