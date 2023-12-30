Madison neighborhood honors retiring mailman of 24 years

Darryl McCants has been the mailman for the Summit Woods Neighborhood for 24 years.
Darryl McCants has been the mailman for the Summit Woods Neighborhood for 24 years.(Rebecca Malke)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison neighborhood honored their long-time mailman Friday with money they raised together.

On finishing his last route through the Summit Woods Neighborhood, Darryl McCants was surprised with over $2500 from a GoFundMe raised by the people he’s served for almost a quarter century.

Organizers said the goal started out at $500, but kept growing due to more people giving. By the end, 38 people had given to the GoFundMe. McCants also received more money from people who gave directly.

McCants has been the mailman for the neighborhood on Madison’s west side for 24 years, organizers said. In that time, he’s become quite the figure for neighbors.

Neighbors shared memories of McCants’ time with them, including their children growing up with him, McCants visiting a neighbor’s sick and dying spouse every day, and the mailman attending the funeral of a neighbor’s father.

One neighbor even shared that their cat used to join McCants along his route.

