Monona Police take on two more vehicle chases

MOPD's photo of the scene of the crash after one of the Saturday morning chases
MOPD's photo of the scene of the crash after one of the Saturday morning chases
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police engaged in two chases within one hour early Saturday morning.

MOPD says they were clearing the scene of the first chase when they spotted the second suspect.

They say the first chase happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly along Hwy 12 at Monona Drive. When the officer tried to stop him, the driver fled, and the officer followed since there was very little traffic.

Eventually, the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a small tree on E Broadway at Dairy Drive in Madison. Officers arrested him after he got out of the vehicle and he said he was not hurt, according to MOPD, but that the man was “highly intoxicated.”

He was arrested for attempted eluding and his fifth offense OWI.

While clearing the scene at Dairy Drive, an MOPD officer says they spotted a vehicle going 93 miles per hour on Hwy 51 at Pflaum Rd headed back to Monona.

MOPD says that officer tried to stop that vehicle, and engaged in a chase when the driver did not pull over. Eventually, police say, the driver stopped near his apartment complex on Acewood Blvd. He was arrested for attempted eluding but was quickly released.

