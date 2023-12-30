New Year’s Eve Snow Prompts First Alert Day

Light Snow Sunday

Sunshine Returns To Start New Year

Calm Week Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we move into the final day of 2023, Mother Nature will provide just enough of some wintry weather that you will want to allow a little extra time for our travel. Because of that and it being New Year’s Eve with increased travel, 15 News as declared an Alert Day For Sunday. Snow totals will be light with most places ending up on either side of an inch when all is said and done. This will be just enough for some slick spots to develop, especially the first half of Sunday. Fortunately, things should start to improve as we move into Sunday night when more people are heading out to countdown to the new year. The first week of 2024 looks to be relatively calm with slightly above normal temperatures.

What’s Coming Up...

Cloudy with light snow developing as we move through tonight, mainly after midnight. There could be a brief period of freezing drizzle as moisture overspreads the area early tonight. Overnight lows into the upper 20s with a light westerly wind 5-10 mph. Accumulations up to a half inch likely. Snow likely early Sunday, tapering off through the afternoon hours. Highs around the freezing mark with breezy northerly winds 10-15 gusting to 25 mph. Snow accumulations of around a half inch likely. Decreasing clouds Sunday night with lows down to the lower 20s. Mostly sunny to kick off the new year and week with highs on Monday around the freezing mark.

Looking Ahead...

Outside of some additional clouds and flurries Wednesday, the rest of the week looks to feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs should be in the lower to middle 30s, which is a handful of degrees above normal for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 20s. We will keep an eye on another disturbance heading into next weekend.

