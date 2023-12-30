Residents react after 3 cars crash into 2 Madison homes within hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Madison residents are recalling the shocking moments cars crashed into their homes overnight Thursday.

Tosha Kowalski was relaxing at home at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

“I was taking a bath upstairs and the whole house shook,” she recalled. ”So, I put my clothes on and came outside and there were two cars, one in my front yard and then one in my backyard.”

Two cars crashed into her East Mifflin and North Brearly Street home. Home surveillance footage she captured shows the T-bone crash, one of the vehicles crashing into her home at a high speed.

Just over five hours later, four miles away, another car crashed into another Madison home.

“It sounded like an explosion. I thought it was like a bomb or gunshots going off, it was real loud,” Jesse Schworck said. “I look out the window and I see, you know the car is just like kind of spun out on the side on the sidewalk.”

Madison police say the car was traveling south on South Park Street when it crossed the median and crashed into the home.

Kowalski, who has lived in her home for 12 years, says the incident at the East Mifflin and North Brearly Street intersection is one of many.

“It’s kind of a blocked intersection,” she said. “It’s hard to see and it’s not a four way stop, and everybody thinks it’s a four way stop. So, they kind of creep forward and then they go. And then the speed, I think people are going really, really fast. I think East Washington is going through construction and like there’s a lot of traffic pattern changes.”

She adds the trouble spot needs to be addressed.

“There’s a lot of other priorities probably. But at the same time, I can’t sit in my porch anymore and enjoy anything because I’m constantly seeing either a bicyclist almost get hit, a nearby accident. It’s just a lot of anxiety.”

According to MPD, the driver and passenger involved in the South Park Street crash were taken into custody. Speed and intoxication were deemed factors in the crash.

The incident on East Mifflin and North Brearly Street is still being investigated.

