Tassy’s hat trick good for Badgers’ Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off Championship win

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - No. 6 Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey beat the Northeastern Huskies 3-0 in the final of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Sophomore Simon Tassy notched his first career hat trick, scoring a goal in each period. His first and third period goals were unassisted.

The Badgers out-shot the Huskies 38-28 and only had two penalties to Northeastern’s five.

Up next, the 16-4-0 Badgers will play at Notre Dame on Friday, January 5 at 6:00 p.m.

