Up & Down Holiday Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hard to believe we are wrapping up the year and from a weather standpoint, it will be more of the same. Above normal temperatures and just minimal snow chances. With that being said there will be a clipper system New Year’s Eve that brings a quick covering of snow to most places and perhaps just a slick spot. As for the start of 2024, while cooler than the final weeks of December, it will remain above normal with little in the way of snow chances. There are signs of a wintrier pattern as we move through January, but time will tell.

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows to the upper 20s. Light southwesterly winds 3-5 mph. Increasing clouds on Saturday with highs back to the middle 30s. Light southwesterly winds 5-10 mph. Cloudy with flurries and snow showers developing Saturday night. Lows dip to the middle 20s. Light snow likely early Sunday tapering to flurries and snow showers during the afternoon. Accumulations of an inch or less possible. Highs around the freezing mark with a northerly wind of 10-15 mph. Decreasing clouds Sunday night with lows a bit cooler in the lower 20s. Mostly sunny as we welcome the new year on Monday with highs around the freezing mark.

Looking Ahead...

Most of next week will be calm with just a few ripples in the atmosphere moving through. At this point in time, none of them look to have any moisture in the form of rain or snow. There will be some additional clouds at times, most notable on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s with lows in the lower to middle 20s.

