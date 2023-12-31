10 allegedly stolen license plates found in Janesville search warrant

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police found ten license plates that they believe to be stolen after searching a home in connection to a string of thefts.

Two people were arrested on a variety of charges connected to retail thefts, gas drive offs, and license plate thefts, the Janesville Police Department explained.

Victims have reported front and back plates being stolen, to be replaced with random plates, police said.

The recovered plates included four from Wisconsin, three from Illinois, one from South Carolina, one from Alabama, and one dealer plate from Arkansas.

The two were also driving an allegedly stolen car, which was later recovered.

