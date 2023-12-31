6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. (Source: KPRC)
By Byron Nichols, KPRC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas may be one of the smartest kids in the state. In fact, he may be one of the smartest kids in the country.

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. It’s a special fraternity of people who are essentially geniuses.

He started reading before he was 2 years old and wants to be a doctor someday.

“A medical doctor, because I want to help people when they are sick,” Chandler clarified.

When he was in pre-kindergarten, Chandler’s dad said his son finished on a second grade reading and math level. He went straight to first grade and skipped kindergarten.

Chandler may be book-smart, but his dad said the next step is to work on his socialization to help him continue to succeed in life.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve

Latest News

MOPD says they were clearing the scene of the first chase when they spotted the second suspect.
Monona Police take on two more vehicle chases
This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.
Check your tickets! Winning numbers drawn for final Powerball jackpot of 2023
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual...
Paula Abdul sues ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assaults