ALERT DAY: Some icy/snowy roads this morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Areas of snow began moving into southern Wisconsin around 2 AM this morning, and will continue through the mid-morning hours. Drizzle in some areas has led to wet roadways that could become icy, so your First Alert Weather team has issued an Alert Day just for this morning.

If you plan to be on the roads this morning, especially if you’re traveling north where they saw more freezing drizzle, you’ll want to watch for those slick spots and take your time. Snow totals won’t be very significant, so we’ll be able to expire the Alert Day by noon as road conditions improve through the second half of the day.

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered, light snow will continue through this morning with most areas seeing around an inch by midday. Isolated totals could exceed an inch, that’s most likely in our eastern counties where they may see snow linger through the later morning hours. An isolated flurry or two is possible during hte afternoon, but roads should be in good condition by the time people are headed out to their New Year’s Eve plans.

Clouds will gradually clear through the night, with temperatures in the mid and upper 20s as we ring in the new year at midnight. Temps will continue to cool through the overnight, with lows in the lower 20s early Monday morning.

New Year’s Day will be sunny but on the cooler side, with highs staying around freezing during the afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

The first week of the new year is looking quiet with some up and down temperatures. The warmest day will be on Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s, followed by the coolest day on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s.

We’ll watch for some isolated precip chances next Saturday, with our eyes still watching that next potential storm system for the start of the next work week.

