Baby New Year party kicks off celebrations at Madison Children’s Museum

Families in the Madison area rang in 2024 early on Sunday at the Madison Children's Museum's Noon Year's Eve event.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray and Mackenzie Davis
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Families with little ones rang in the New Year Sunday morning from the Madison Children’s Museum.

“A lot of kids know about New Year and know it changes at midnight and the ceremony of having a big countdown is really what’s fun for kids,” Madison Children’s Museum’s Vice President of Education and Community Engagement Kia Karlen said.

A celebration the museum is calling the city’s earliest as it kicked off 9 a.m. and the countdown at 10 a.m. coincides with midnight in Perth, Australia.

“The fun continues all day,” Karlen said. “We’re celebrating New Year in many different time zones today.”

Kids 3-and-under, as well as their siblings, attended the Baby New Year party. There were photo opportunities, streamers-galore and toddler-appropriate dance music.

“We know our youngest visitors are early risers so this year we added a baby party right away when we opened at 9 a.m.,” Karlen added.

A Wonderground Dance Party will also take place on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. in the outdoor space with a ball drop from Madison Circus Space.

This event was free with general museum admission. Madison Children’s Museum is also open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

