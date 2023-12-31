Badger women pummeled 89-50 by Purdue; Monroe-native Leuzinger has 15

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s basketball fell 89-50 to the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Senior guard Natalie Leuzinger, a Monroe native, lead the Badgers with 15 points off the bench, shooting 5/6. Wisconsin only shot 35% from the floor to Purdue’s 52%.

All five Purdue starters finished in double figures. Senior forward Caitlyn Harper, a Harland native, had a game high 16 points, while senior guard Jeanae Terry had a 13 point, 12 rebound double-double.

The Boilermakers out-rebounded the Badgers 44-24. They also won the turnover battle 21-12.

Wisconsin is now 0-2 in conference play and 7-5 overall. Up next. they will host Nebraska on January 4 at 8:00 p.m.

