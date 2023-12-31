Badgers defense was 'looking forward' to playing Heisman-winner Daniels

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Daniels is a finalists for the Heisman Trophy.(AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football is just two days out from the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Brian Kelly’s team is an unfamiliar opponent for the Badgers, having matched up just twice ever. The Badgers are 1-1 all time against the Tigers, with the last game coming at Lambeau Field in 2016, where Wisconsin won 16-14.

The biggest name in this matchup is LSU’s Heisman winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, who opted out of the ReliaQuest Bowl.

For the Wisconsin defense, the opportunity to play a Heisman winner is rare and they are, frankly, bummed Daniels will not be on the field.

“I was very sad,” Wisconsin redshirt senior inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta said. “Having the opportunity to play the Heisman winner, doesn’t happen very often in your lifetime. I was really looking forward to that. I wish him all the best in his journey and I knew there was a bunch of guys too who felt, ‘man, that would have been sweet to have that opportunity.’ I felt like we know our opponent well. I think with [Garrett] Nussmeier vs. Jayden Daniels, the element of the scramble has decreased and we kind of adjust our game plan-- certain tweaks here and there.”

The Badgers and Tigers will play on New Years Day, kickoff is at 11:00 a.m.

