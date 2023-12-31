Calm Start To 2024

Few Disturbances

Above Normal Temperatures

Watching Next Weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some snow to start the day, the final hours of the year will go out rather uneventful. Those with plans to ring in the new year won’t have to deal with any concerns. As for the first day of 2024, calm conditions will stick around. In fact, it looks to be a fairly calm week ahead with the biggest concern coming with a few flurries and clouds for the middle of the week. There could be a more significant system by next weekend, but there are a lot of questions in regard of what’s going to play out.

What’s Coming Up...

Early flurries this evening followed by decreasing clouds late tonight. Overnight lows into the lower 20s with a light northerly wind 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the lower 30s. Light northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Increasing clouds Tuesday with highs back to the middle 30s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows to the middle 20s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a few passing flurries. Highs into the lower 30s. Decreasing clouds Wednesday night with lows dipping into the upper teens.

Looking Ahead...

Calm weather will carry us through the end of the week with sunshine and highs into the upper 20s to lower 30s. The next big thing to impact us will be Saturday and Sunday. This will likely bring some snow chances through the weekend. Overall, temperatures will remain above normal with no big weathermakers.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.