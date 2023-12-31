Car crashes into building following pursuit on Madison’s east side

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A red sedan crashed into a building on Madison’s east side following a ‘small pursuit’ early Sunday, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement say the incident started as a routine traffic stop near Atlas Ave at 10:17a.m.

People working out inside Wisco Barbell Club tell WMTV 15 News they saw the car hit the side of a building next door, then watched the driver flee on foot. The fitness gym is located on Tasman St.

The driver was arrested on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane

Latest News

The two suspects were driving an allegedly stolen Chevy Silverado.
10 allegedly stolen license plates found in Janesville search warrant
Families in the Madison area rang in 2024 early on Sunday at the Madison Children's Museum's...
Baby New Year party kicks off celebrations at Madison Children’s Museum
SafeRide offers way to get home safe from bars this New Year’s
MOPD says they were clearing the scene of the first chase when they spotted the second suspect.
Monona Police take on two more vehicle chases