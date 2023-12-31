Car crashes into building following pursuit on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A red sedan crashed into a building on Madison’s east side following a ‘small pursuit’ early Sunday, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement say the incident started as a routine traffic stop near Atlas Ave at 10:17a.m.

People working out inside Wisco Barbell Club tell WMTV 15 News they saw the car hit the side of a building next door, then watched the driver flee on foot. The fitness gym is located on Tasman St.

The driver was arrested on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

