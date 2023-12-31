Man runs 65 miles around Wis. Capitol to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the third year in a row, a Wisconsin native dedicated hours of his time Saturday to take laps around the state’s Capitol and raise awareness for a cause near and dear to his heart.

Sixty-five miles around Wisconsin’s Capitol in just under 12 hours.

“I kind of started because every 65 seconds someone in the US is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,” Brett Lottes, founder of 65 in 24 Alzheimer’s Ultra Marathon Run said.

The disease significantly impacted Lottes and his family.

“Three years ago my grandma died of Alzheimer’s disease. And then seven years ago, my dad was diagnosed with the disease, so, it kind of means a lot to me.”

Saturday, Lottes began running at midnight, finishing the 65 miles by noon.

“I kind of see it as a way to promote getting active for those that may be predisposed to the diagnosis,” he said. “Physical activity and also mental activity is definitely a way to mitigate the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Especially for people that have it in their run it in their family. That’s kind of why I like to stay active.”

From 2000 to 2019, deaths from Alzheimer’s disease have increased by 145%, according to Stephanie Ziemke, Vice President of Development for Alzheimer’s Association’s Wisconsin Chapter.

“The good news is, the Alzheimer’s Association is the largest private funder of Alzheimer’s and dementia research. And this year is really a landmark year for us; we’ve made a $100 million investment in Alzheimer’s research this year, and that is the largest investment we’ve ever made.”

Ziemke says smaller scale fundraisers like the one Lottes hosts mean more to their organization than people may think.

“We actually are kind of built on the small fundraisers this is kind of our bread and butter. So, we raise about $3 million every year just from folks doing fundraising events like this.”

With new people tagging along each year, Lottes says he will continue to go the extra mile.... or 65.

“This year we got a lot more donations from people that I’ve never met, who are kind of just reaching out people wanting to get involved in the run. A lot more friends out here running with me. And yeah, it’s really nice getting out with friends and being active.”

Lottes set a goal of raising $3,000 this year. You can donate to his cause here.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve

Latest News

MOPD says they were clearing the scene of the first chase when they spotted the second suspect.
Monona Police take on two more vehicle chases
City of Madison prepping for snow tonight
Columbia Co. crash
Resolved: Crash on WIS 16 and I-39 interchange area, Columbia Co.
Scattered snow moves in early Sunday morning.
Another round of snow tonight