Plowing update: what to know for New Year’s Eve

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow falling in southern Wisconsin New Year’s Eve, Madison snow crews are working to make sure travel is safe.

The City of Madison explained Sunday morning that while snow continues to fall, the biggest danger for drivers is fluctuating temperatures.

Temperatures right around freezing combined with drizzle to ice city roads Saturday night, leading to hazardous, slippery conditions.

To fight this, city snow crews were spreading salt and plowing throughout the night, and are continuing to work in the morning.

For sections of the city that are not salt routes, crews will spread sand, to give drivers traction and reduce slip.

The city said the best way to stay safe is to drive slowly and carefully. Be ready for slippery roads, especially when driving off salt routes.

