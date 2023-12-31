SafeRide offers way to get home safe from bars this New Year’s

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Wisconsin program aims to prevent drunk driving by offering a safe ride home from bars.

SafeRide is a program offered at some Tavern League of Wisconsin member bars that provides a free ride home for some who are not sober enough to drive.

To find out if a bar offers SafeRide, ask your bartender if they are a Tavern League member, and ask about the service.

The bartender will call a cab and redeem a voucher to drive passengers for free.

The Tavern League says the program has provided over 1 million rides since 2004. It’s funded by league members and surcharges from OWI convictions.

The SafeRide app can show you where your nearest Tavern League members are, and which offer the service. According to the league’s directory, 48 members in the Madison area offer SafeRide.

Stay safe and drive sober.

