Badgers dialed in for 22nd-straight bowl appearance

TAMPA, Fla. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers look o wrap up Luke Fickell’s first season in charge with a bang by winning the ReliaQuest Bowl against Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers.

Over the last two decades, “Wisconsin” and “bowl season” have been synonymous. For the 22nd-straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers are playing in a bowl game. It is the third-longest streak in the country and the longest in the Big ten.

“It’s important for the young guys,” Wisconsin senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai said. “It’s an opportunity to show that they can show to this program, the coaches that they’re legit when the bullets are flying. So, I’m excited for a lot of young guys to step up and see what they can do.”

The Badgers are 7-5, while no. 13 LSU is 9-3 on the year. Wisconsin looks for their ninth bowl win in a decade and for program development, this time of the year is everything.

“This isn’t just about playing in a bowl game,” Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell said. “There’s so many other things going on in your program, within your own guys that this is a really critical time in all that we’re doing. The guys within your own program or even what going on right now with recruiting.”

The last time these teams met was in 2016 at Lambeau Field, where the Badgers won 16-14. That game in Green Bay was the last time the Badgers faced off with an SEC opponent. All-time, Wisconsin is 10-10-1 with Southeastern teams.

“Coach Fickell’s team is one that will play physical,” LSU head football coach Brian Kelly said. ”When you play a Big Ten team, it will be well-coached, well-prepared, and we’re excited about the challenge between and SEC team and a Big Ten team.

But both teams will be without their offensive stars, who have opted out. The Tigers will be without their Heisman trophy winner quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Badgers without running back Braelon Allen.

LSU and Wisconsin will see some adjustments to account for the missing pieces, but safe to say, their New Years Resolution will be to start the year off with a win.

The Badgers and Tigers will ring in 2024 on Monday at 11 A.M. CT on ESPN2

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.