Calm Start To 2024

Mostly Cloudy Skies

Above Normal Temperatures

Watching Weekend Snow Chances

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy New Year! We are starting things off on a calm but cloudy note across southern Wisconsin and that looks to be the story for most of the week. More clouds than sun and while a passing flurry can’t be ruled out, no big disturbance through the end of the week. Things will start to get a bit more active heading into the weekend and beyond. As for temperatures, we will remain at or above normal for early January standards.

What’s Coming Up...

Decreasing clouds as we head through tonight. Overnight lows into the lower 20s with a light southwesterly wind 5-10 mph. A few peeks of sun early Tuesday with clouds quickly increasing through the morning hours. Highs into the lower 30s with a light southwesterly wind 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows into the middle 20s. Mostly cloudy skies continue Wednesday with a passing flurry. Highs remain into the lower 30s. Decreasing clouds Wednesday night with lows down to the upper teens. Sunshine should make a return for Thursday and Friday as highs top out in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Looking Ahead...

Our next disturbance arrives for the weekend with a few snow showers possible on Saturday and Sunday. A bigger disturbance is possible for the early part of next week. It’s too early to talk specifics but keep an eye on the forecast as we move through the next couple of weeks as things do look to turn a bit more winter like across the area.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.