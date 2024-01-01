‘Foxie Dippers’ take weekly therapeutic plunge into Yahara River

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the new year, a group of women in Madison are encouraging others to take part in their unique weekly tradition, cold water therapy.

Inspired by Wim Hof, also known as ‘the iceman,’ Loriann Stanislawski first tried cold water exposure years ago.

“You can’t think about too many other things when you’re standing in cold water, right? You’re not thinking about the difficulties you might be having or other people, relationships, et cetera, children, all the things,” she said. “And so you just focus on yourself and you get through those difficult moments and then that builds resilience and grit.”

No matter the weather conditions, Stanislawski took on the cold water.

“I’ve been dipping at times when there’s ice and, or you have to like, just break through a little bit of ice,” she said.

She says the experience was incredible and she incorporated the activity into her weekly routine. But something was missing.

“I have a friend in Colorado who is a fitness instructor, and I went to visit her and she had also a cold water dipping group that they went at 5:30 in the morning,” she said. “She encouraged me to start a group and it was an offshoot of another group.”

Stanislawski started Facebook group in hopes of encouraging other women to take the plunge, thus came the Foxie Dippers.

'Foxie Dippers' take weekly therapeutic plunge into Yahara River
'Foxie Dippers' take weekly therapeutic plunge into Yahara River(WMTV)

The women submerge themselves into the Yahara River together. The activity is not only fun, but therapeutic.

“I have a complex and chronic pain condition and so I wanted to try it out just to see if the cold would help manage my pain, member of Foxie Dippers Jaime Riving said. “But it’s also super useful for just quieting the nervous system regulating it.”

Heading into the new year, the women are encouraging others to push themselves outside of their comfort zone.

“Whether people do cold water exposure, yoga or any other activity that causes them a little bit of distress, they later are able to build on that and then be much more control of their mind and their body in a difficult situation,” Stanislawski said.

Stanislawski says anyone can join their group, or just come to observe.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family

Latest News

The two suspects were driving an allegedly stolen Chevy Silverado.
10 allegedly stolen license plates found in Janesville search warrant
The aftermath of a sedan hitting a gym on Madison's east side early Sunday.
Car crashes into building following pursuit on Madison’s east side
Families in the Madison area rang in 2024 early on Sunday at the Madison Children's Museum's...
Baby New Year party kicks off celebrations at Madison Children’s Museum
SafeRide offers way to get home safe from bars this New Year’s