‘Foxie Dippers’ take weekly therapeutic plunge into Yahara River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the new year, a group of women in Madison are encouraging others to take part in their unique weekly tradition, cold water therapy.

Inspired by Wim Hof, also known as ‘the iceman,’ Loriann Stanislawski first tried cold water exposure years ago.

“You can’t think about too many other things when you’re standing in cold water, right? You’re not thinking about the difficulties you might be having or other people, relationships, et cetera, children, all the things,” she said. “And so you just focus on yourself and you get through those difficult moments and then that builds resilience and grit.”

No matter the weather conditions, Stanislawski took on the cold water.

“I’ve been dipping at times when there’s ice and, or you have to like, just break through a little bit of ice,” she said.

She says the experience was incredible and she incorporated the activity into her weekly routine. But something was missing.

“I have a friend in Colorado who is a fitness instructor, and I went to visit her and she had also a cold water dipping group that they went at 5:30 in the morning,” she said. “She encouraged me to start a group and it was an offshoot of another group.”

Stanislawski started Facebook group in hopes of encouraging other women to take the plunge, thus came the Foxie Dippers.

The women submerge themselves into the Yahara River together. The activity is not only fun, but therapeutic.

“I have a complex and chronic pain condition and so I wanted to try it out just to see if the cold would help manage my pain, member of Foxie Dippers Jaime Riving said. “But it’s also super useful for just quieting the nervous system regulating it.”

Heading into the new year, the women are encouraging others to push themselves outside of their comfort zone.

“Whether people do cold water exposure, yoga or any other activity that causes them a little bit of distress, they later are able to build on that and then be much more control of their mind and their body in a difficult situation,” Stanislawski said.

Stanislawski says anyone can join their group, or just come to observe.

