Grant Co. 91-year-old couple receives hundreds of cards for New Year’s Day wedding anniversary

GRANT CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A 91-year-old husband and wife near Blue River have received more than 200 cards from well-wishers across the country to mark their big day.

Dick and Betty Grant married 71 years ago on New Year’s Day. To ring in the new year and celebration of another year of marriage, complete strangers inundated the two with cards following an appeal from their youngest daughter, Becky, in early December.

Dick and Betty on their wedding day, 71 years ago on New Year's Day. (Becky Grant)

Becky wanted to make this year’s anniversary “extra special” after nearly losing her mom to a mid-summer stroke.

She first reached out to those at her place of work as well as WMTV15 in early December, but was left stunned when hundreds of cards for her parents started arriving.

A smiling Betty Grant on her 71st wedding anniversary Jan. 1. (Becky Grant)

The cards, have, and continue to, come in from Wisconsin, Iowa, Florida, Tennessee, Illinois, Texas, New Mexico, Indiana, California and Washington, to name a few.

Betty said the secret to 71 years of marriage? Is “respecting each other”, and Dick agreed.

Two hundred cards and Dick “guaranteed” there would be more to come.

Becky said her father didn’t want to be on camera but said to not mistake that decision for him not “LOVING” all the cards.

Dick Grant delving into the hundreds of cards sent by well-wishers from across the country. (Becky Grant)

HOW TO SEND A CARD TO DICK AND BETTY GRANT:

Betty requests that you send any and all cards to her home in Brooklyn. She will make sure her parents receive.

Dick and Betty Grant

c/o Becky Grant

424 Juniper St.

Brooklyn, WI 53521

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.