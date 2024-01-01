High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Year’s Eve vehicle pursuit involving both Dodge and Jefferson counties ended in two arrests.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle chase near Hwy. 26 and Hwy. 19 at around 10:19 Sunday. After the vehicle left the area., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the situation.

The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office said two of their deputies located the vehicle on Hwy. 26 and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, at one point reaching 110 mph. Deputies used tire defilation devices, but the suspect continued to flee, eventually driving on only the rims of the vehicle.

After entering the Village of Lowell and traveling north on N. River St. the vehicle stopped, but the driver fled on foot. Meanwhile, the passenger, a 39-year-old Beloit woman was arrested for Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies eventually found the driver, who was treated for hypothermia after falling in a nearby river. The 35-year-old man from Janesville was then arrested on warrants, Operating after Revocation, and Felony Fleeing.

The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office said the high-speed chase ‘tied up a number of resources and put the public in harms way.’

Beaver Dam Police Department, Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville EMS, and Lifestar EMS assisted in the incident.

