Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison reports experiencing system failure with ticket printing interface

Ho-Chunk Casino Madison
Ho-Chunk Casino Madison(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Ho-Chunk Casino apologized to patrons after a system failure affected its ticket printing interface over the weekend.

The issue started Saturday night, with the casino explaining around 8:10 p.m. in a Facebook post it was dealing with “technical difficulties.” This prompted the business to close down while staff tried to get things back to normal. The casino reopened just before midnight on Saturday.

Ho-Chunk Gaming detailed the system failure in a post Sunday morning, saying the issue caused its machines to not validate or print tickets. The issue forced slot attendants to visit each machine and pay winners out manually, which the business described as a major inconvenience to guests.

“We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and hardships the systems failure caused,” Ho Chunk Gaming said.

The casino also thanked customers for their patience.

The company did not report what caused the system failure. WMTV 15 News has reached out to the casino for more information.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family

Latest News

Ho-Chunk Nation banners raised at Bascom Hall on the UW-Madison campus.
Tribal leadership weighs in on UW decision to cover tuition for Native students starting next fall
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison welcomed its first baby of the new year early Monday...
SSM Health welcomes first baby of the New Year
High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests
A New Year’s Eve vehicle pursuit involving both Dodge and Jefferson counties ended in two...
High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests