Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison reports experiencing system failure with ticket printing interface

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Ho-Chunk Casino apologized to patrons after a system failure affected its ticket printing interface over the weekend.

The issue started Saturday night, with the casino explaining around 8:10 p.m. in a Facebook post it was dealing with “technical difficulties.” This prompted the business to close down while staff tried to get things back to normal. The casino reopened just before midnight on Saturday.

Ho-Chunk Gaming detailed the system failure in a post Sunday morning, saying the issue caused its machines to not validate or print tickets. The issue forced slot attendants to visit each machine and pay winners out manually, which the business described as a major inconvenience to guests.

“We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and hardships the systems failure caused,” Ho Chunk Gaming said.

The casino also thanked customers for their patience.

The company did not report what caused the system failure. WMTV 15 News has reached out to the casino for more information.

