Man stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was stabbed by a woman Sunday night in Madison.

The Madison Police Department says just before 10:30 p.m. officers arrived to what they describe as a chaotic scene on the 1300 block of Jenifer Street.

There they found a 43-year-old man who had been stabbed by 32-year-old Marlena L. Ray. She was placed under arrest, and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Ray was arrested for 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, failure to render aid, and disorderly conduct while armed.

