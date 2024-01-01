Man stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Madison

MPD and MFD were both on scene.(WFJ)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was stabbed by a woman Sunday night in Madison.

The Madison Police Department says just before 10:30 p.m. officers arrived to what they describe as a chaotic scene on the 1300 block of Jenifer Street.

There they found a 43-year-old man who had been stabbed by 32-year-old Marlena L. Ray. She was placed under arrest, and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Ray was arrested for 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, failure to render aid, and disorderly conduct while armed.

