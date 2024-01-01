Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND, Wis. (WISN) - Five members of a local police department quit on the same day.

Those five represent nearly half of the department.

The Village of Big Bend announced the resignations on its Facebook page.

The Village Board decided to disband the police department and after public pressure, reversed their decision, but the damage was already done.

Five officers abruptly resigned Thursday. The Fire and Police Commission chairman also quit.

Mark Andersen, former Fire and Police Commission chairman, says the sudden death of Police Chief Don Gaglione in October could have helped to unify the community leadership, but only fractured it further.

Anderson says the Village president’s plan to dissolve the Fire and Police Commission in early December was the last straw for him and the five officers who quit.

There were three full-time and nine part-time officers three months ago, but that number is now down to six total, with just one full-time officer.

One of the resigning officers says more resignations are to come.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family

Latest News

One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline
MPD and MFD were both on scene.
Man stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Madison
FILE - A 10-year-old boy and his father are in custody after another 10-year-old was fatally...
10-year-old accused of killing another child with stolen gun