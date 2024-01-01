Packers lead Vikings at halftime vying to keep playoff hopes alive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been so far, so good for the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

At the half, Green Bay leads Minnesota 23-3.

Jordan Love has been the star of the New Year’s Eve show for Green Bay.

The Packers QB has thrown two touchdowns and ran for another.

Up 3-0, the Packers took a 10-0 lead when Love found Jayden Reed for a 33 yard TD.

In the 2nd quarter, Love leaped in for a rushing touchdown to give Green bay a 17-3 lead.

Love threw one more touchdown right before the end of the first half to Reed again to give the Packers a 24-3 lead at the break.

