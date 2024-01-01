Quiet start to the new year

Clouds are slow to break up today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 2023 ended on a more wintry note, but 2024 will start off calm and quiet - not just for New Year’s Day but for the first week of the year.

Clouds will be stubborn this week, especially early on but we should see more sunshine return by at least Thursday. We’ll be watching for a potentially more active pattern through next weekend and into early next week. It’s still too early to pin down the systems that we’re watching, but it’s something we’ll keep an eye on and bring you the First Alert when we can fine-tune those details.

Clouds didn’t clear much overnight and will stick around through much of the day today. The high-pressure system that was supposed to clear out the clouds has weakened a bit more than previously expected, so at best we’ll be partly sunny for the first of the year. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s for most of the region, close to average for this time of year.

Clouds should begin to break up briefly tonight, allowing temps to cool to the mid-20s. We may see some sunshine early Tuesday morning before the clouds roll back in for the rest of the day. As winds shift out of the southwest, we’ll pull in a bit more warmth that will boost our temperatures into the mid-30s by the afternoon.

The rest of the workweek is looking quiet, with a mix of clouds and sun. The coolest day of the week will also be the sunniest on Thursday. Aside from a few stray flurries that are possible on Wednesday, the next snow chance that we’ll watch will be for next weekend. Snow looks most likely on Sunday at this point, but could move in a little earlier on Saturday.

