SSM Health welcomes first baby of the New Year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison welcomed its first baby of the new year early Monday morning.

Alexander Raphael Kersting was born at 12:02 a.m. weighing in at 9 pounds and 7 ounces, and 21.5 inches long.

Alexander Raphael Kersting (SSM Health)

Alexander is Lianna and Luke Kersting’s third child. According to Lianna, the family anticipated Alexander being born on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

“Kind of a wild ride,” she said. “But we’re happy to be done with it and have him in our arms.”

