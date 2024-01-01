Tribal leadership weighs in on UW decision to cover tuition for Native students starting next fall

WISCONSIN (WMTV) - As 2023 comes to a close, a new chapter is on the horizon for tribal communities in Wisconsin.

“What better way to do so by empowering its next generation of leaders to graduate debt free on their traditional homelands,” said Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians and chairwoman of the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council.

UW-Madison recently announced the Wisconsin Tribal Educational Promise. The program will fund four years for accepted undergraduate students who belong to any of the state’s 11 federally recognized tribes.

All costs will be covered after applicable grants are used. This includes tuition, housing, books and meals.

“We always take a look where we were, to where we are, to project where we’re going,” started Jon Greendeer, Ho-Chunk Nation president. “If that is true we are definitely on the upward scale we are definitely doing our part collectively.”

“The cycle that’s breaking is the barriers,” said Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens, vice chairman of the Oneida Nation near Green Bay. He said this program and movement is something tribal communities have been talking about for some time. Adding that UW-Madison is building that bridge.

“The communities are tight knit where, we’re family based, we’re not nuclear based. And so the difficulty is providing an environment that is conducive to inclusion, acceptance,” Yellowbird-Stevens explained. “That it’s understanding that we want tribal kids, we want tribal students, we want our students from our communities to go to these schools.”

The application deadline is Feb. 1, 2024. The push now is in raising awareness UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin urged. “We will be reaching out to high schools around the state to share information and we’re also looking to the Tribes to be our partners in getting the word out.”

A step forward on the road to higher education Kalista Cadotte noted, a pre-nursing student and member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. “I encourage all students younger than me or anybody of any age to apply here and be able to achieve your goals.”

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.