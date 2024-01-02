Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets

A teenager in Missouri born with a rare spinal defect got a very special surprise. (Source: KMBC, NFL MEDIA, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, CNN)
By Alan Shope, KMBC via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – A teenager in Missouri born with a rare spinal defect got a very special surprise.

Not only did he get to meet Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he was given Super Bowl tickets as well.

Isaac Murdock, 13, is a huge sports fan and never misses a Chiefs game.

When he was asked to shoot what he thought was a commercial for Variety KC, he was all in. But then, Mahomes showed up and said, “What’s up.”

“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”

Despite his rare spinal defect, Isaac still plays a lot of basketball and other sports. He’s a part of Variety KC, a non-profit organization in the area for kids with disabilities.

“I love that he gets to highlight all the kids in the organization and show them how special they are too,” said Abby Martin with Variety KC.

Isaac’s whole family plans to make the trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 in February. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

