Driver arrested for hit-and-run after Fond du Lac County crash killed 1, injured 4

Deputies believe the driver of a second vehicle dragged a woman ejected from the crash for 3 miles
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 19-year-old man from West Bend was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death following a crash in Fond du Lac County on New Year’s Eve.

The sheriff’s office says a vehicle with five people inside was going south on Highway 45 when it went into the ditch and hit a culvert just after 1 a.m. Sunday in Auburn township. The vehicle rolled several times, and four people were ejected.

After being ejected, a 19-year-old Hartford woman was dragged 3 miles from the original crash site by another vehicle. She was pronounced dead. She was the driver of the first vehicle.

The sheriff’s office believes the people in the two vehicles knew each other and were traveling together.

The sheriff’s office believes alcohol was a factor in the first crash.

A 17-year-old boy from Iron Ridge was taken to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with critical injuries. He was initially identified as being from West Bend. The other victims -- a 16-year-old girl from Theresa, a 17-year-old from Milwaukee, and a 21-year-old from Iron Ridge were taken to hospitals but are expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office says more details about the crash will come out when the district attorney files a criminal complaint in court.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family

Latest News

YCSO says the driver took a turn too fast and the car rolled.
Driver spins into truck in Grant Co. while trying to give it room to merge, Sheriff’s Office reports
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Silver Alert canceled for man missing out of Walworth County
It is believed that he is driving a 2016 black Jeep Patriot with a Wisconsin license plate...
Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Walworth County
DOJ says all evidence being reviewed will be turned over to the Dane County District Attorney...
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating