Driver spins into truck in Grant Co. while trying to give it room to merge, Sheriff’s Office reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver trying to be courteous by moving over a lane to give another driver room to merge ended up colliding with the vehicle due to snow and slush in the lane, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 20-year-old Cuba City woman was heading down Highway 151 on Thursday, near Hazel Green, and saw a pickup truck entering the highway from the ramp. As she moved over to the left to give him room, the Sheriff’s Office said she started to spin clockwise into the right lane because of the snow-covered road.

She spun right into the driver’s side of the trailer the other driver was pulling, then struck it again. Officials responded around 9:15 a.m. to the wreck, just south of Exit 1 in the Township of Jamestown.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated neither driver was hurt and both were wearing seatbelts. Authorities did not issue any citations.

The Cuba City woman’s Chevrolet Sonic suffered some minor damages, while the driver’s side of the 43-year-old Scales Mound man’s trailer also had some damage.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.