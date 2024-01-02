Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years

A Connecticut family welcomed a pair of twins born just minutes apart but in separate years.
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden, were at Yale New Haven Hospital when they welcomed a baby boy and baby girl into their family, WFSB reports.

The boy, named Seven Morris, was born at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

“He was easily the last recorded birth at YNHH in 2023 as YNHH only records births to the minute, not seconds,” said a representative for the hospital.

His twin sister, Souli Morris, was born minutes later at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

A hospital representative said the family is doing well and getting some rest.

