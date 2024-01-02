Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office: Driver didn’t see vehicle before crash due to fog

Generic image of fog.
Generic image of fog.(Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver who collided with a vehicle Saturday morning told Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials that she did not see it because of fog in the area.

The 49-year-old Cuba City woman told officials she was stopped at a stop sign on Roaster Road around 8:10 a.m., at the intersection with Highway 80. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she pulled her Chevrolet Silverado into the intersection and did not see a Ram 2500 trying to cross.

The Chevrolet driver drove directly into the path of the Ram, which had a snow plow attached to the front. The plow collided with the passenger side of the Cuba City woman’s truck, the Sheriff’s Office report noted.

The 56-year-old Ram 2500 driver, a Benton resident, had a minor cut from the crash and denied medical service, authorities stated.

Grant Co. officials indicated the Chevrolet suffered moderate damage to its passenger side, while the other truck only had possible damage to its snow plow and snow mount.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Apart from foggy weather, the Sheriff’s Office reported three other single-vehicle crashes on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, where snowy road conditions were noted in the report.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family

Latest News

Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Photographed at Yale New Haven are, left to right: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on...
Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Silver Alert canceled for man missing out of Walworth County
A Connecticut family welcomed a pair of twins born just minutes apart but in separate years.
Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years
The statewide Silver Alert for a Walworth County man has been canceled after he was found safe.
Silver Alert canceled for man missing out of Walworth County