Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office: Driver didn’t see vehicle before crash due to fog

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver who collided with a vehicle Saturday morning told Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials that she did not see it because of fog in the area.

The 49-year-old Cuba City woman told officials she was stopped at a stop sign on Roaster Road around 8:10 a.m., at the intersection with Highway 80. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she pulled her Chevrolet Silverado into the intersection and did not see a Ram 2500 trying to cross.

The Chevrolet driver drove directly into the path of the Ram, which had a snow plow attached to the front. The plow collided with the passenger side of the Cuba City woman’s truck, the Sheriff’s Office report noted.

The 56-year-old Ram 2500 driver, a Benton resident, had a minor cut from the crash and denied medical service, authorities stated.

Grant Co. officials indicated the Chevrolet suffered moderate damage to its passenger side, while the other truck only had possible damage to its snow plow and snow mount.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Apart from foggy weather, the Sheriff’s Office reported three other single-vehicle crashes on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, where snowy road conditions were noted in the report.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.